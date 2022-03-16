Iran claims to foil sabotage Fordow nuclear site by Israeli recruitment network

Iran claimed that it had thwarted a plot by an Israeli-recruited ring to sabotage the country's Fordow nuclear site.

Iranian state television reported on Monday that its security forces have also reportedly made several arrests in the case, reported HAARETZ.

The Israeli spy agency, Mossad had also recruited a neighbour of a facility technician, who underwent special training to carry out the operation, the report stated.

Iran has accused Israel of carrying out several attacks on facilities linked to its nuclear program and of killing its nuclear scientists over the past years. Israel has neither denied nor confirmed the allegations, reported HAARETZ.

On Sunday Iran fired as many as 12 missiles toward the US consulate in Iraq's northern city of Erbil, Iraqi security officials said.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards released a statement later on Sunday saying they were targeting Israeli "strategic centres" in Erbil, state media reported.

"Any repetition of attacks by Israel will be met with a harsh, decisive and destructive response," the statement added, reported HAARETZ.

Israel killed two Iranian members of the Revolutionary Guards in an airstrike earlier this week in Syria vowing to "make the Zionist regime pay for this crime."

Meanwhile, the conclusion of the Iran nuclear deal is in its final stages with State Department spokesman Ned Price saying on Thursday that America was "close to a possible deal -- it's really down to a very small number of outstanding issues."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor