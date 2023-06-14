Iran hands over more than180 Afghan prisoners to Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 14 : More than 180 Afghan prisoners have been transferred to Afghanistan by Iran on Wednesday in Herat province, Khaama Press reported citing a statement released by the Taliban Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan.

"Based on the agreement between IEA and I.R. Iran, 180 Afghan nationals sentenced to imprisonment were handed over to the Islamic Emirate in the presence of senior officials of the two countries in the Islam-Qala port of Herat province on June 14, 2023," deputy spokesperson for Taliban-led Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, Said Hafiz Zia Ahmad stated.

According to Khaama Press, he added that 1131 Afghan people had been sent to Afghanistan from various Iranian prisons. 15 Afghan nationals have reportedly been freed from the Al Ghadir jail in Zahidan, Iran, the officials said, as per Khaama Press.

The prisoners who had been freed were brought to Nimroz, where Afghanistan's diplomatic envoy was located. Due to a lack of sufficient documentation, these recently released inmates were previously imprisoned.

More than 101 Afghan inmates who were incarcerated in Iran had already been returned to Afghanistan.

