IRCTC's Q3FY22 net profit from continuing ops at over Rs 208 cr

Mumbai, Feb 8 The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday reported an exponential rise in its year-on-year net profit for the Q3FY22.

The 'Mini Ratna' Central Public Sector Enterprise's net profit from continuing operations rose to Rs 208.80 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 78.08 crore in corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Besides, the company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 540.21 crore in Q3FY22 from Rs 224.37 crore earned during Q3FY21.

In a regulatory filing to the BSE, the company said: "The outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic globally and in India is causing significant disturbance and slowdown of economic activity.

"However, the business activities of the company are going gradually on track in line with the lifting of restrictions as were imposed by the state and Central governments."

The company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 21 per share for the financial year 2021-22.

