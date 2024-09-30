ISPI, ORF and PCNS strengthen collaboration to address global challenges

New Delhi [India], September 30 : The Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI), the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) (India), and the Policy Center for the New South (PCNS) (Morocco) have announced the expansion of "The Initiative".

Launched in 2023, this collaborative effort aims to address global challenges through strategic dialogue, joint research, and public engagement, supported by the collective expertise of over 400 staff and experts across three continents.

The press release stated, "The Initiative has now entered a new phase, expanding on its initial successes with the introduction of further joint activities. The 2024 Annual Trends Report, the second in the series, will provide comprehensive analysis and policy recommendations on global governance, economic stability, and human security.

"This Report will be presented at the Atlantic Dialogues conference in December 2024. Additionally, a special issue of the Global Policy Journal, co-edited by Karim El Aynaoui (PCNS), Paolo Magri (ISPI), and SamirSaran (ORF), will be launched at the Raisina Dialogue in 2025, featuring perspectives from leading global thinkers," it added.

According to the press release, major events like Rome-MED, Atlantic Dialogues, and Raisina Dialogue will continue to serve as

platforms to showcase The Initiative's findings and proposals, fostering dialogue on crucial global issues.

A co-organised public session on "Asia-Africa-Europe interconnectedness" is scheduled to be held at Rome-MED on November 25. The event will involve senior researchers and key stakeholders from each institute.

The Global Emerging Leaders Exchange will be renewed this year, aiming to cultivate future leaders across diverse sectors and leverage each Institute's networks and expertise. This program will continue through collaboration among ISPI's Future Leaders Program (NEXT), ORF's Raisina Young Fellows Program, and PCNS's Emerging Leaders Program.

Emphasising the critical nature of their collaboration amidst ongoing global turmoil, Karim El Aynaoui, Paolo Magri, and Samir Saran have said, "From the Indo-Pacific to the Atlantic, the world is facing complex challenges that demand a concerted effort. Conventional warfare, geopolitical tensions, and economic instability are compounding human suffering and challenging global governance. Our partnership between ISPI, ORF, and PCNS aims to bridge positions, create tangible solutions, and foster new

connections among economies, nations, and people. By leveraging our combined expertise, we seek to develop practical, strategic responses to these global challenges."

The Initiative also demonstrates the importance of new infrastructure projects, international strategic initiatives, and cooperation, like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, Italy's Mattei Plan, and Morocco's Atlantic Initiative. In addition, by leveraging these connections, the partnership aims to promote positive change and stability across Africa, Asia, and Europe, according to the press release.

Founded in Italy's Milan, the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit think tank providing leading research and viable policy options to government officials, business executives and the public at large wishing to better understand international issues, according to the press release.

Among dozens of international events every year, ISPI holds two annual flagship initiatives: Rome MED Dialogues (the leading international conference on the Mediterranean aiming to draft a positive agenda for the region); NEXT-Empowering Future Leaders (a global community of over 1,000 young people engaged through the in-person NEXT Milan Forum and virtual international workshops), according to the ORF press release.

ORF, over the past 30 years of its existence, has effectively narrated and participated in India's story as the country has acquired an unmistakable global footprint. From primarily looking inward and engaging with domestic reforms, to gradually forging global partnerships, ORF today plays a seminal role in building political and policy consensus that enables India to interact with the world. It aims to encourage voices from all quarters, geographies and genders, both those that fall in and those that question dominant narratives.

According to the press release, the Policy Center for the New South (PCNS) is a Moroccan think tank aiming to contribute to the improvement of economic and social public policies that challenge Morocco and the rest of Africa as integral parts of the Global South. The PCNS pleads for an open, accountable, and enterprising "new South" that defines its own narratives and mental maps around the Mediterranean and South Atlantic basins, as part of a forward-looking relationship with the rest of the world.

