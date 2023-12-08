Israel: Footage from terrorist's body cam shows them

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 8 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) revealed on Thursday evening more body cam footage taken from the bodies of terrorists eliminated by its forces. One video showed several terrorists crawling on the ground inside of an apartment with RPGs and Kalashnikov rifles towards the window, ready to fire on Israeli troops.

They could also be seen setting up anti-tank missile positions and barricading themselves in buildings.

This was part of attacks on IDF forces including the Nahal infantry brigade's in Jabalia, where the fighters encountered terrorists who fired anti-tank missiles at them. In what the IDF called a "quick and high-quality closing of the circle" the terrorists were hit by a remotely manned aircraft (UAV) of the Israel Air Force which was directed by the ground forces to its target. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor