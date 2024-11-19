Israel holds national cyber defence drill simulating widespread attack against country

Jerusalem, Nov 19 Israel held a national defence drill simulating a possible widespread cyber attack against the country, the Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The exercise, which took place on Monday, was led by the INCD and the Defence Ministry's National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), with the participation of 26 government ministries and emergency bodies.

The drill's scenario involved a cyber attack that simultaneously hit key transportation, health, finance, government, supply, and energy organisations, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement noted that the drill was the peak of an annual process aimed at preparing the economy and government ministries to better deal with a scenario of a widespread cyber event that could disrupt daily life in Israel.

"In the current situation, the threat is intensifying," said INCD Director-General Gaby Portnoy. "A cyber incident requires national organisation for joint coping and the creation of broad management mechanisms for a national response."

