Israel Police seizes hundreds of marijuana plants from greenhouse
By ANI | Published: July 24, 2023 07:19 PM2023-07-24T19:19:27+5:302023-07-24T19:20:04+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], July 24 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Police has seized more than 800 marijuana plants from a greenhouse in the Lachish region near Ashdod.
A man was arrested when he arrived to take care of the seedlings.
Police also seized 7 kg of a substance suspected of being a bulk drug, as well as equipment for the cultivation and maintenance of the plants. (ANI/TPS)
