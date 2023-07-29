Israel police thwart another murder plot

Jerusalem [Israel], July 29 (ANI/TPS): Israel Police arrested an armed suspect while he was on his way to commit murder while driving a stolen vehicle.

The police found the suspect when they identified the car he was driving was stolen. The car was suspected of having been used in a murder.

The driver tried to flee and, during a car chase, police fired in the air and the car stopped. The driver then tried to escape on foot, but was caught and a gun was found in his possession. Additional weapons and evidence indicating the suspect’s intentions were found inside the vehicle.

This arrest came after police thwarted another attempted murder earlier this week near Tivon, where three suspects were arrested on their way to carry out the murder under similar circumstances. (ANI/TPS)

