Israel postpones public transportation price hike due to war

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 22 (ANI/TPS): Due to the current security situation, the government of Israel has decided to delay the planned increase in public transportation prices that was supposed to occur on July 1, 2025.

No new date for the implementation of the increases has been set. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor