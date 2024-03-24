Israel responds critically to German FM's demand for immediate ceasefire

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 24 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz issued a harshly worded criticism in response to remarks made on Sunday by Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock about Israel's continuing war against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.

"We expect our friends to continue supporting Israel during these challenging times and not weaken it against the terrorist organization Hamas," said Katz. "A humanitarian ceasefire cannot be upheld without including the release of Israeli hostages. We must continue to work together to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza."

Minister Baerbock, in a Post made on "X," had described Gaza as a "hell" in which "more than a million children, women and men are threatened with hunger."

She also declared that the situation, "cannot go on for another day. We leave no stone unturned with our partners. The Israeli government must finally open the border crossings to a lot more aid."

The German Foreign Minister did add that Germany does, "stand by our responsibility for Israel's security" and that, "Hamas must lay down its arms and must never bring terror to Israel again.

However, she added the caveat that "the goal cannot be achieved purely militarily. And military action has its limits in international humanitarian law."

"Only an immediate humanitarian ceasefire leading to a ceasefire will keep hope for peace alive," she said. "The suffering must end for everyone." (ANI/TPS)

