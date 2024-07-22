Israel warns Khan Yunis residents of new push against Hamas, redraws Humanitarian Zone boundaries

Jerusalem [Israel], July 22 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli military continued pressing Hamas in central and southern Gaza during the last 24 hours, altered the boundaries of the Al Mawasi humanitarian zone because of "significant terrorist activity and rocket fire," and called on residents of certain Khan Yunis neighborhoods to evacuate ahead of new operations against there, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday morning.

Based on intelligence, Israel killed Muhammad Abu Seidu, a member of Hamas's Nukhba Force who participated in Hamas's attack on Israeli communities on October 7. Seidu also directed multiple attacks against Israeli forces in the Strip.

In Rafah's Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, troops eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters encounters.

The Israeli Air Force struck approximately 35 targets throughout Gaza, including terrorists, military structures, Hamas infrastructure, and a rocket launcher that was aimed at Israeli territory.

The IDF said it was adjusting the boundaries of a humanitarian zone because Hamas activity and rocket fire made it dangerous for Israeli forces to remain there. The army said the adjustment was based on intelligence indicating that Hamas "embedded terrorist infrastructure in the area defined by the Humanitarian Area."

The army also called on residents of the eastern neighborhoods of Khan Yunis to evacuate to Al Mawasi ahead of new activities against Hamas there.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 116 remaining hostages, more than 30 are believed dead. (ANI/TPS)

