Israeli airstrikes target Syrian sites near Damascus

Damascus, May 9 Israeli warplanes on Thursday conducted an aerial assault targeting sites on the outskirts of Damascus, causing property damage, according to the Syrian Ministry of Defence.

According to a ministry statement, the attack originated from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights, Xinhua news agency reported.

It said the Syrian air defense forces responded, intercepting several missiles launched by the Israeli jets. Despite their efforts, some projectiles inflicted material damage on the targeted structure.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights documented intense explosions resonating in the vicinity of Damascus. The airstrikes reportedly struck a cultural center linked to the Iraqi Al-Nujaba Movement, backed by Iran, in the southern Sayyida Zaynab area.

Additionally, a training facility associated with the group was also targeted. Explosions were also reported in the Kiswah area in southern Damascus.

While the Syrian army deployed surface-to-air missiles in an attempt to intercept the Israeli projectiles, their efforts proved futile as the missiles found their intended marks, according to an Observatory report.

Ambulances rushed to the affected sites soon after the explosions.

This marks the third instance of Israeli airstrikes targeting militia groups in Syria in May, said the Observatory.

