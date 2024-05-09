Israeli Border Police officer dies of injuries from counterterror raid

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 9 (ANI/TPS): An Israeli Border Police officer critically injured during a counterterror raid in the Tulkarem area died of his injuries on Wednesday, the Israeli Police announced.

Chief Inspector Yitav Lev Halevi was a 28-year-old commander in the Border Police's elite Yamam counterterror unit.

He was injured during a raid in the village of Dayr al-Ghusun, near Tulkarem on May 4.

Also killed in the raid were five gunmen affiliated with Hamas.

Israeli security forces have arrested more than 4,000 Palestinian terror suspects in Judea and Samaria since October 7, of whom around 1,700 are affiliated with Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

