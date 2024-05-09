Israeli forces demolish home of terrorist who killed 2

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 9 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security forces on Thursday demolished the eastern Jerusalem home of Fadi Jamjoom, who killed two Israelis in a February terror attack.

Jamjoom opened fire on Israelis at a bus stop on February 16. Killed in the attack were Yishai Gartner, 23, of Modiin Illit and 27-year-old reservist Sgt. First Class (res.) Ori Yaish of Modiin. Another four people were injured.

Jamjoom was shot and killed by an off-duty reserve soldier at the scene.

In the weeks after the attack, police detectives arrested the terrorist's 39-year-old brother for illegally purchasing the gun and giving it to Fadi.

Israeli security forces have arrested more than 4,000 Palestinian terror suspects in Judea and Samaria since October 7, of whom around 1,700 are affiliated with Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

