Israeli forces uncover weapons in Syrian demilitarized zone

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 5 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers on the Syrian side of a strategic peak in the demilitarized zone discovered a "significant cache" of weapons, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

The IDF's "Mountain Brigade" discovered military structures and control points on the Syrian side of Mount Hermon, the highest peak in the Golan Heights. Troops uncovered and neutralized what the army said was a "significant cache of weapons and intelligence assets," including rockets, launchers, anti-tank missiles, mines and explosive charges.

Israel sent forces into the 235 sq km buffer zone to prevent Syrian rebels from approaching the border when the regime of Bashar Assad collapsed in December.

The move into the demilitarized zone was coordinated with peacekeepers from the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar met with UNDOF commanders on Thursday.

Israeli officials say they will remain in the demilitarized zone for as long as necessary.

While Israeli forces have briefly entered the buffer zone in the past, December's takeover marked the first time since its establishment that the IDF set up positions there. The demilitarized zone was established with a ceasefire in 1974 that ended the Yom Kippur War.

Israel considers the 1974 ceasefire agreement void until order is restored in Syria. (ANI/TPS)

