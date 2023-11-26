Israeli Foreign Minister Cohen slams Irish PM for saying Israel hostage in Gaza was 'Found'

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 26 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen responded critically to a statement made by the Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar in response to the release of Israeli hostages from captivity in Gaza by calling them found.

Specifically, in reference to Irish citizen Emily Hand who was believed killed in the October 7th attack refered to her as an "innocent child who was lost" adding that she has now been "found and returned."

On Twitter Cohen wrote, "Mr. Prime Minister, Emily Hand was not lost. Maybe you have lost your moral compass and your connection to reality."

"Emily Hand was kidnapped by a terrorist organization worse than ISIS after her stepmother was murdered," added Cohen. "Amelie and over 30 other Israeli children were kidnapped by Hamas, and you are trying to legitimize it. Shame on you!" (ANI/TPS)

