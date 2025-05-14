Israeli, German Presidents revisit Kibbutz Be'eri, highlight rebuilding efforts
Tel Aviv [Israel], May 14 (ANI/TPS): President Isaac Herzog and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited Kibbutz Be'eri on Wednesday, their second joint visit there since the October 7 Hamas massacre.
The leaders met with survivors and local leaders before attending a ceremony at the site of the destroyed Be'eri Gallery. Germany is supporting its reconstruction as a symbol of cultural resilience. Both presidents planted a tree in tribute to the kibbutz's revival.
Steinmeier reaffirmed Germany's commitment to aiding recovery and securing the release of remaining hostages, including German citizens. (ANI/TPS)
