Israeli military decides to call up additional air defence reservists

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 4 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) said that, after a situational assessment of the ongoing security situation, it was decided to consolidate and recruit additional reservists for Israel's air defence system.

The IDF did not reveal any specifics of the assessment. (ANI/TPS)

