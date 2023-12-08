Israeli military hits 450 Gaza terror targets

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 8 (ANI/TPS): The fighting in the Gaza Strip continues as the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that about 450 targets were attacked in the last day.

The Israel Air Force, it said, eliminated many terrorists in Khan Yunis and Israeli naval forces attacked and destroyed terrorist infrastructures of the terrorist organization Hamas.

As part of the IDF's 7th armored brigade's activity in Khan Yunis, it directed a number of Air Force aircraft that killed many Hamas terrorists. The brigade's attacks lasted about two hours and was continuous and focused.

The commander of the "fire support" special forces unit of the 7th brigade, Major N. (the identities of the IDF's special forces units are kept secret for security reasons) said, "The persistent and professional work of the fire support personnel in cooperation with the forces of the brigade in the field and the forces of the Air Force led to the closing of the circle quickly - we located and eliminated all the terrorists in the incident." (ANI/TPS)

