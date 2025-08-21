Israel’s takeover of Gaza: Congress questions Centre’s ‘complete silence’

New Delhi, Aug 21 The Congress on Thursday hit out at the government over its “complete silence” on the escalating Israel-Palestine conflict, after Israel announced a full-scale military operation to capture Gaza City and plans to expand settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, in a sharp statement on X, condemned Israel’s actions and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s refusal to speak out.

“Israel has begun its military operations to take over Gaza City. Plans for expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank have also been announced. The Indian National Congress condemns both these moves. It also very strongly deplores the Modi Govt's complete silence on Israel's unacceptable actions,” Ramesh posted on X.

The statement reflects Congress’s long-standing position of support for a sovereign, independent and viable Palestine living side by side in peace with Israel. Earlier, the other opposition parties such as CPM, CPI, Samajwadi Party and others, have spoken in favour of Palestine and have blamed the ruling dispensation for its silence on the devastating situation in Gaza.

In the past few weeks, Israel has been facing a lot of criticism for unleashing a deadly war against Palestinians, which has already taken more than 60,000 lives. Several western countries, such as the UK, Australia, France, Canada and others, have criticised Israel for its brutal war in Gaza, and some have even declared to recognise the Palestinian state.

Since October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel and killed hundreds of Israelis and took nearly 250 Israelis as hostages, not a day has passed by that Palestinian civilians have not been attacked.

Despite a reported ceasefire between Hamas and Israel a few days back, the latter has not stopped its offensive and looking at the present situation, it seems that the two-state solution remains a questionable stand.

