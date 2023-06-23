"It was a very well-received speech..." Ro Khanna on PM Modi's joint address at US Congress

Washington, DC [US], June 23 : After Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his address to a joint sitting of the US Congress, he received a standing ovation, and many US Congressmen lined up to take autographs and selfies with PM Modi.

Describing the Prime Minister's address to the US Congress as a "well received speech," US Congressman Ro Khanna told ANI, "I think the Prime Minister gave a very strong speech."

He said that PM Modi affirmed the US economic, technological, and defence partnership with India and he also said something very important that India respects all faiths.

"It was a very well-received speech," Khanna said.

Speaking to ANI, US Congressmen Greg Stanton said "It was a wonderful speech. The important part of the speech was the enduring friendship and partnership between India and the United States; it was a good reminder for Congress and American people."

Expressing strong admiration for PM Modi' speech, Dan Crenshaw said, "I was just strongly impressed. He gave a great speech...It was uplifting. It was very relevant to the issues and conflicts that the world is currently facing. I think everyone, Republicans, and Democrats could learn from it and could take a lot from it."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his address to the joint sitting of the US Congress with a standing ovation and enthusiastic cheers from the Congressmen.

Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Michael McCaul, lauded the speech as fantastic and said, "It was a fantastic speech talking about the unity between US & India."

"I think more than anything, he talked about the future...It was a very moving speech, it was great to have all the American Indians in that gallery who were so passionate about this man..." he told ANI.

"...I am very glad to see that we are now selling weapons to India to help her defend herself from aggressive behaviour from communist China or terrorist organisations," he further added.

Further, Congressman and former Chair of India Caucus Joe Wilson called PM Modi's speech "inspiring," and said that it is fascinating to see the relationship between India and the US, the world's largest and oldest democracies working together.

Congressman Rich McCormick characterized PM Modi's historic address as "popularly received", noting the numerous standing ovations he received.

"He (PM Narendra Modi) had not just one standing ovation, I think he had 8 or 10 standing ovations. I think I lost count...Great rousing speech, it was very popularly received and he came across as very warm and genuine..," Congressman Rich McCormick told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time) highlighted "India's unity in diversity," at the historic address to the joint sitting of the US Congress.

"India is the home to all faiths in the world and we celebrate all of them. In India, diversity is a natural way of life, today the world wants to know more and more about India," said PM Modi.

Speaking about Indian diversity, he said, "We have over 2500 political parties...About 20 different parties govern various states of India. We have 22 official languages and thousands of dialects, yet we speak in one voice. Every 100 miles our cuisine changes, from dosa to aloo paratha."

He said that today, the world wants to know more and more about India.

He arrived at the US House of Representatives on Thursday (local time), where he addressed the joint session of the US Congress.

PM Modi said that it is always a great honour to address the US Congress.

"It is an exceptional privilege to do so twice. For this honour, I extend my deepest gratitude to the 1.4 billion people of India. I see that nearly half of you were here in 2016. I can also see the enthusiasm of the old friends and the new friends in the other half," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that our era is at a crossroads and he is speaking about the calling for this century.

"Standing here seven Junes ago, when Hamilton swept all the awards, I said that the hesitations of history were behind us. Now, when our era is at a crossroads, I am here to speak about our calling for this century," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor