ITC scrip touches a market cap of Rs 5 trillion and comes down

Chennai, April 20 Diversified fast moving consumer goods major ITC Ltd having interests in cigarette, paperboards, hotels, food products reached a market capitalisation of Rs 5 trillion on Thursday.

The scrip with a face value of Re 1 opened at BSE at Rs 399.05 and touched a high of Rs 402.60 which was also the 52 week high.

The scrip hit the magic Rs 5 trillion market cap figure. It is said ITC was the 11th company to touch the market cap figure of Rs 5 trillion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor