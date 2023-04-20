ITC scrip touches a market cap of Rs 5 trillion and comes down
By IANS | Published: April 20, 2023 01:09 PM 2023-04-20T13:09:03+5:30 2023-04-20T13:20:07+5:30
Chennai, April 20 Diversified fast moving consumer goods major ITC Ltd having interests in cigarette, paperboards, hotels, food ...
Chennai, April 20 Diversified fast moving consumer goods major ITC Ltd having interests in cigarette, paperboards, hotels, food products reached a market capitalisation of Rs 5 trillion on Thursday.
The scrip with a face value of Re 1 opened at BSE at Rs 399.05 and touched a high of Rs 402.60 which was also the 52 week high.
The scrip hit the magic Rs 5 trillion market cap figure. It is said ITC was the 11th company to touch the market cap figure of Rs 5 trillion.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app