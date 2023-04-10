Jaishankar arrives in Uganda, to hold delegation-level talks with counterpart Jeje Odongo

Kampala [Uganda], April 10 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Uganda for a 3-day diplomatic visit on Monday afternoon. On his arrival, the EAM was received by Foreign Minister General Jeje Odongo and Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Vincent Ssempijja.

During his visit to Uganda, Jaishankar will have delegation-level talks with his Ugandan counterpart as both sides will look forward to enhancing bilateral ties between the two nations.

Informing of the arrival, Jaishankar took to Twitter and wrote, "Arrived in Uganda this afternoon. Glad to be received by Foreign Minister General Jeje Odongo and Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Vincent Ssempijja."

"Look forward to productive discussions to take forward South-South cooperation," the tweet read further.

During the visit from April 10-12, he is expected to hold talks with Ugandan counterpart General Jeje Odongo and call on the leadership of the country and meet other Ministers, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release on Sunday.

During the visit, Jaishankar will inaugurate the transit campus of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in Jinja. A bilateral memorandum of understanding (MoU) between India and Uganda on setting up of the first-ever campus of NFSU outside India is likely to be signed during the visit, the press release said.

Jaishankar will also attend the ground-breaking ceremony of a solar-powered water supply project in Uganda. He will also address the trade and business community of Uganda and have an interaction with the Indian diaspora, according to an MEA press release.

From April 13-15, Jaishankar will visit Mozambique. "This will be the first-ever visit by an External Affairs Minister of India to the Republic of Mozambique," according to the MEA release.

During the visit, he will meet Mozambique's top leadership and co-chair the 5th Session of the Joint Commission Meeting with Mozambican Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo.

The EAM is expected to meet several other Ministers and representatives of the Assembly of Mozambique.

