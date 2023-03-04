Jaishankar holds bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers of Sri Lanka, Armenia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Sri Lanka and Armenia who were here to attend Raisina Dialogue.

Jaishankar met Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry and held discussions on investment, trade and development partnerships as well as on facilitating Colombo's economic recovery.

"Nice to catch up FM @alisabrypc of Sri Lanka. Thank him for his #RaisinaDialogue2023 participation. We took stock of our cooperation that is focused on facilitating Sri Lanka's economic recovery. Discussions covered investment, trade and development partnerships. Also raised recent issues relating to our fishermen," Jaishankar tweeted on Saturday.

Jaishankar also reviewed bilateral and multilateral partnerships with Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue.

The EAM on Saturday also tweeted: "Glad to welcome FM @AraratMirzoyan of Armenia. Reviewed our bilateral and multilateral partnership. Discussed broad-basing the agenda of cooperation."

Jaishankar on Saturday called on the Foreign minister of Canada, Melanie Joly, and held discussions on the G20 agenda and global developments.

"Wide-ranging conversation with FM @melaniejoly of Canada. Discussed the G20 agenda and global developments. Bilateral issues including trade, connectivity and people-to-people ties," tweeted Jaishankar.

Earlier, at an event in Delhi, Joly took up the issue of the Russia-Ukraine war and called for the isolation of Moscow.

"The paralysis that is affecting particularly the UN Security Council is linked to the war in Ukraine. The more countries send a clear message to Russia, the more we will be able to isolate Russia politically and diplomatically," said Joly.

The Raisina Dialogue is the flagship think-tank event organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor