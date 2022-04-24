Jaishankar meets Nigerian counterpart, discusses trade, investments

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Sunday met with his Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama and held a discussion over trade and investments.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that both the countries agreed to expand their partnership in health, infrastructure, education, agriculture and capacity building areas.

"Pleased to meet FM @GeoffreyOnyeama of Nigeria this evening. Agreed to expand our development partnership focusing on health, infrastructure, education, agriculture and capacity building. Also spoke of more trade and investments," Jaishankar tweeted.

The Foreign Minister of Nigeria arrived in New Delhi on Sunday morning on an official visit to attend Raisina Dialogue scheduled to be held on April 25.

Onyeama will also attend the Raisina Dialogue international conference. Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote, "Pleased to welcome FM @GeoffreyOnyeama of Nigeria as he arrives in New Delhi on an official visit. He will also be attending the @raisinadialogue starting tomorrow."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the seventh edition of the Raisina dialogue on April 25, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during the MEA weekly briefing on Thursday.

The Raisina Dialogue 2022, based on the theme "Terranova- Impassioned, Impatient, Imperilled", will be modelled along six thematic pillars --Rethinking Democracy: trade, technology and ideology; End of Multilateralism: a networked global order; Water Caucuses: turbulent tides in the Indo-Pacific; Communities Inc: first responders to health, development, and planet; Achieving Green Transitions: common imperative, diverging realities; Samson vs Goliath: the persistent and relentless technology wars.

The Raisina Dialogue, which started in 2016, is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. The conference is organised by MEA in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor