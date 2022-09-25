Jaishankar meets UN Chief, discusses global challenges

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (local time) met UN Security Council Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the margins of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York and discussed global challenges including Ukraine conflict.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "An extensive discussion on pressing global challenges with UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres. Agenda included the Ukraine conflict, UN reform, G20, climate action, food security and data for development."

External Affairs Minister, who is on a 10-day visit to the US, has met his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei, Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan and Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Achim Steiner.

"Pleasure to meet FM @AraratMirzoyan of Armenia. Appreciate his briefing on recent developments," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Russia, Cyprus, Jordan and Venezuela in New York.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Jaishankar held wide-ranging discussions. Jaishankar earlier met Lavrov at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' annual meeting on the margins of UNGA, where members exchanged their support for the continued cooperation of BRICS members in areas of mutual interest, including through regular exchanges amongst their Permanent Missions to the UN.

Apart from Lavrov, Jaishankar also held discussions with Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides on Europe. In a tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "Continued the tradition of the India-Cyprus meeting on the sidelines of UNGA. Thank FM Ioannis Kasoulides for his warm sentiments towards India and his many insights on Europe."

India had earlier thanked Cyprus for its unstinted backing of India's candidature for expanded United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Among the other bilaterals was the meeting of Jaishankar with the Jordanian Foreign Minister. Ayman Safadi. Both the leaders exchanged views on West Asia and the global economy.

"Great to see my good friend FM Ayman Safadi of Jordan. His perspectives on West Asia and the global economy were extremely useful," wrote Jaishankar following the meeting with the Jordanian counterpart.

Jaishankar also exchanged views on the global political and economic scenarios in his meeting with the Foreign Minister of Venezuela Carlos Faria.

The EAM will be in New York from September 18 to 24, while he will visit Washington DC from September 25 to 28, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

After concluding his visit to New York on Saturday, he is scheduled to visit Washington for three days starting Sunday for what the External Affairs Ministry said for "a high-level review of the multifaceted bilateral agenda and strengthen cooperation on regional and global issues to further consolidate the India-US strategic partnership".

( With inputs from ANI )

