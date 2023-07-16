Jaishankar shares glimpses of his "productive visit" to Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 16 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday shared glimpses of his visit to Indonesia for the ASEAN framework in the format — ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum — terming it a "productive visit."

Taking to Twitter, Jaishnankar said, "A very productive visit to Indonesia for the ASEAN format meetings. Here’s a glimpse."

During his two-day visit to Jakarta, Jaishankar, addressing the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference in Jakarta on Thursday, said that ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) plays an important role in the emerging dynamic of the Indo-Pacific.

The EAM said, "ASEAN is a crucial pillar of India's Act East policy and its vision for the wider Indo-Pacific. A strong and unified ASEAN plays an important role in the emerging dynamic of the Indo-Pacific. India firmly supports ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific."

"As comprehensive strategic partners, we look forward to working with ASEAN to further expand our partnership to include newer areas while strengthening existing cooperations. I refer here, especially to cyber, financial and maritime security domains," Jaishankar said.

Meanwhile, at the 13th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers Meeting, Jaishankar conveyed that EAS must be committed to a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific, with respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"India firmly supports the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and its implementation through EAS. There is great synergy between the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) proposed by India and AOIP," the EAM tweeted.

"Quad will always complement ASEAN and ASEAN-led mechanisms. AOIP contributes to the vision of the Quad. India affirms ASEAN centrality in the Indo-Pacific and advocates the strengthening of the EAS," he added.

He also delivered an address at the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting in Jakarta on Friday.

“Spoke at the ARF Ministerial Meeting in Jakarta this afternoon. Underlined that India is responding to global challenges by pressing for diplomacy to address conflicts, promoting global cooperation and delegitimisation to counter-terrorism, contributing to the diversification of supply chains for economic resilience and advocating expanded resource access to help the Global South,” Jaishankar tweeted on Friday.

During his visit, he joined the second India-Australia and Indonesia trilateral with Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi and Australian counterpart Penny Wong.

“Joined my colleagues @Menlu_RI & @SenatorWong for the 2nd India-Australia-Indonesia trilateral. Always good meeting between three Indo-Pacific maritime states. Plenty to talk about; plenty to agree,” the EAM tweeted on Wednesday.

On the sidelines of the ASEAN events in Jakarta, Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, Malaysia Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and his Canadian counterpart Mélanie Joly.

