Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir refutes linkages with Muslim Brotherhood that launched anti-India campaign in September last year

Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday refuted linkages with Muslim Brotherhood, a transnational Islamist organization which launched an anti-India campaign in September last year.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir also detached itself from the Russell's Tribunal on Kashmir held recently at Sarajevo, Bosnia and said it "was not involved in the conduct of any conference".

"All the queries raised about the participation of Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir in the conference Russell Tribunal on Kashmir held at Sarajevo, Bosnia openly or tacitly are not justified at all. Jamaat before the ban was a social-religious organization working for the betterment of humanity at large in accordance with the divine guidance of Islam," Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir said in a statement today.

"Organizations and individuals should not claim to be part of Jamaat and try to malign the image. We are not involved in the conduct of any conference," it added.

Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir had been banned for five years in 2019 on grounds that it was "in close touch" with terror outfits.

Muslim Brotherhood (MB), a transnational Islamist organization, had launched a boycott campaign against India in September last year to dent its image and discredit its prominent figures, all in name of human rights, according to a media report.

This anti-India campaign, launched in collusion with domestic elements, tried to replace the non-violent image of India with a "radical narrative".

The campaign is initiated with the larger aim to create a conflict space in the conflict industry, using the Boycott, Divestment, Sanction, Movement model.

Certain anti-India narratives that have been built in the last few years are building blocks for this conflict industry, which runs into billions of dollars, according to reports.

Backed by Turkey and Pakistan, it was a campaign by Muslim Brotherhood through the new emerging nexus of Qatar-Turkey-Pakistan, to target India via a malicious Kashmir narrative.

The key features of such an industry are that it involves different states and different religions or ethnicities.

Another important feature is that most vocal faces and organizations would generally have nothing to do with the conflict situation, would have no direct experiences, and yet would be the foremost noisemakers.

Experts and fact-checkers say Kashmir is not new to the conflict industry.

Previous reports have revealed how scores of fund-raisers are being run in the name of Kashmir by random 'activists' and 'NGOs' and 'humanitarian relief' organizations.Several of these organizations do not have the basic capabilities to carry out any actual work.

( With inputs from ANI )

