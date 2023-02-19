Japan calls China's naval helicopter flying near its ship "regrettable"

Japan called the Chinese naval helicopter approach to their research ship within the country's exclusive economic zone in the East China Sea "regrettable" and warned Beijing to not repeat similar things, Kyodo News Agency reported.

On Friday, Japanese Fisheries Agencies said that a Chinese naval helicopter approached a Japanese research ship within the country's exclusive economic zone in the East China Sea.

Coming from behind the Yoko Maru of the fisheries research and education agency, the helicopter reached a point roughly 150-200 meters from the vessel and more than 30 meters above the sea in waters northwest of Okinawa around 10:47 am on Friday before flying away, the Fisheries Agency said.

The Japanese ship was doing fisheries resource research in the EEZ, which extends some 370 kilometers from the Japanese coastline, at the time of the incident, reported Kyodo News Agency.

Each country can develop natural resources, build islands and apply domestic law regarding issues such as fisheries within its exclusive economic zone, which is defined under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor