Japan to toughen COVID-19 rules in 3 prefectures
By ANI | Published: January 7, 2022 08:50 PM2022-01-07T20:50:42+5:302022-01-07T21:00:13+5:30
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday that COVID-19 restrictions in the prefectures of Hiroshima, Yamaguchi and Okinawa will be tightened from January 9.
"We decided today to introduce tougher anti-coronavirus measures in Hiroshima, Yamaguchi and Okinawa from January 9-31," he told a COVID-19 response meeting.
The three prefectures saw a record number of cases of infection on Thursday, with the country confirming over 4,000 daily for the first time since mid-September.
American military bases have been widely blamed for viral spillover after it was revealed that US personnel deployed to Japan had not been tested for coronavirus since fall. (ANI/Sputnik)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor