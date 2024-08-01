"Japanese companies keen to invest in India": Japan's House of Representatives Speaker

New Delhi [India], August 1 : Japan's House of Representatives Speaker Nukaga Fukushiro on Thursday said that Japanese companies are keen to invest in India, emphasising on promoting the exchange of human resources between the two countries.

Referring to the economic relations between the two countries, Fukushiro said that more economic cooperation will provide employment opportunities to the youth of India and will also give a boost to the economy of Japan.

Japan's House of Representatives Speaker Nukaga Fukushiro called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Parliament House Complex on Thursday. Fukushiro is currently leading a parliamentary delegation to India and is on a five-day visit.

He emphasised on increasing cooperation between the two countries in the field of technology like IT, semi-conductors and artificial intelligence.

Referring to the strategic relationship between the two countries, Fukushiro said that Japan and India are two strong democracies on the Asian continent based on shared democratic values and the rule of law.

He further said that Asian peace and prosperity will be established through close cooperation between India and Japan.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday, referring to the ancient and deep relations between India and Japan, said that both civilizations have a shared heritage of Buddhism which connects the citizens of the two countries.

Birla described this type of people to people contact as the foundation of friendly relations between the two countries.

He further expressed happiness over the large number of tourists and pilgrims coming to India from Japan every year to visit religious places related to Buddhism and said that this develops mutual understanding between the citizens of both countries.

While referring to the commitment of the Indian Parliament towards women empowerment, Om Birla informed Fukushiro that several important bills including the Nari Shakti Vandan Act were passed in the first session of the new Parliament House.

Describing the budget session as the most important session, Birla mentioned India's growing economic progress and how India is moving ahead in every field.

Further, he referred to the shared democratic values of India and Japan, and told the Japanese delegation that around 650 million people participated in the Lok Sabha elections held this year.

He added that in India, on an average, there are more than 2 million voters per constituency, adding that the election process in India is conducted by the Election Commission, which itself is a constitutional body.

Moreover, Birla said that the Election Commission of India has a record of conducting free, fair and transparent elections.

Referring to the country's long democratic journey, Birla said that since independence in 1947, the Indian people have developed their country through democracy.

He added that during this period, there have been extensive socio-economic changes in the country.

Further expressing pride, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that many challenges in the country's development journey have been resolved by the public representatives of the country through consensus-disagreement and discussion dialogue.

Referring to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the third consecutive time, Birla said that today the economy of India is growing rapidly and added that due to the strong and transparent government in the country, there are huge possibilities of economic investment.

There are also ample opportunities for investment in the states. Birla expressed happiness and said that many Japanese companies are working in India. He expressed hope that the mutual cooperation between the two countries will continue to grow in the field of economic investment and technology.

Highlighting on promoting cooperation between the parliaments of Japan and India, Birla said that both the countries can further strengthen the people to people relations through parliamentary diplomacy.

He further said that both the parliaments can share their best practices, innovations, good traditions, achievements, which will enhance mutual understanding between the two parliaments and pave the way for new aspects of cooperation.

He suggested that parliamentary delegations of both the countries should visit each other's countries regularly.

Birla stressed that the Parliamentary Friendship Group should have regular dialogue on various subjects so that we can benefit from each other's experiences.

Referring to the maximum use of digital technology in Parliament, Birla said that major changes are being made in this direction in India due to the digital revolution.

The Lok Sabha Speaker stated that participants from more than 100 countries come for training and capacity building organized by India's Parliamentary Training Institute PRIDE.

Further hoping that both the Parliaments consider creating a framework for cooperation between the Parliamentary Training Institutes, Birla expressed happiness and said that due to the strong relations between the two Parliaments, not only has there been closeness in mutual relations, but many new dimensions have also been added to them with the changing perspective.

Recalling his visit to Japan for the P20 Summit in 2019, Birla said that in that meeting, wide range of issues was between the two sides on trade, technology and sustainable development.

Japan's House of Representatives Speaker Nukaga Fukushiro congratulated Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on being elected as the Speaker for the second consecutive term.

He thanked Birla for giving the opportunity to watch the proceedings of House and also appreciated the efforts of the Om Birla to strengthen India-Japan relations.

Moreover, Fukushiro also expressed his condolences on the landslide accident in Kerala.

