Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.5%

Tokyo, Dec 1 Japan's unemployment rate in October fell 0.1 percentage points from the previous month to 2.5 per cent, government data showed on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the total number of unemployed people fell 1.1 per cent from September to a seasonally adjusted 1.75 million.

The number of people who were dismissed dropped 2.6 per cent from the previous month to 370,000, while 770,000 people left their jobs voluntarily, up 1.3 per cent, the ministry added.

The unemployment rate came in at 2.6 per cent for men, down 0.2 point from the previous month, while the rate for women rose 0.2 point to 2.5 per cent.

Separately, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said the job availability ratio edged up 0.01 point from September to 1.30, indicating there were 130 job openings for every 100 job seekers.

