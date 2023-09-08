'Jawan' beats 'Pathaan' to notch up highest-ever opening day BO collection for a Hindi film

New Delhi, Sep 8 Atlee's 'Jawan' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati has beaten the record of this year's previous mega SRK-starrer, 'Pathaan', to notch up the highest-ever domestic opening day collection for a Hindi film.

Based on preliminary reports, which are bound to be revised as the day progresses, the trade website Sacnilk reports that the net earnings of 'Jawan' (that is, total ticket minus 18 per cent GST) added up to Rs 65 crore, a substantial Rs 10 crore more than 'Pathaan'.

The year's other big blockbuster, 'Gadar 2', starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, netted Rs 40.1 crore on its opening day.

'Jawan' is also reported to have netted Rs 5 crore each from the Tamil and Telugu markets, making its pickings on the first day total up to Rs 75 crore.

According to Sacnilk, 'Jawan' drew an average 58.67 per cent occupancy across cinemas, with the evening and night shows showing a rapid pickup. The highest average occupancy, 81 per cent, was reported from Chennai, the home base of director Atlee as well as superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati. Hyderabad and Kolkata were not far behind; Delhi-NCR also reported a 60 per cent-plus average occupancy.

