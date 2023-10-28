Jean-Claude Van-Damme is 'ashamed' of his ‘Friends’ cameo

Los Angeles, Oct 28 The iconic sit-com series ‘Friends’ has featured cameos of many celebrities over the years. One of these is iconic Belgian actor-martial artiste Jean-Claude-Van Damme, who recently admitted that he feels ashamed about his cameo with Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox.

In the episode titled ‘The One After the Super Bowl: Part 2’, the actor played himself opposite Jennifer Aniston‘s Rachel and Courteney Cox‘s Monica.

In the episode, Rachel and Monica both have a crush on Jean-Claude Van Damme after he starts filming a movie in New York City. But when Rachel approaches him first since Monica is too shy, it leads to a fight between them about who gets to go on a date with him.

Van Damme recalling the incident told the New York Post in a recent interview: “My acting is so bad. I look so like a ham. Like, ‘Hey, girls.’ … It’s like, I’m ashamed of myself (sic)."

He continued: "So, then I was on the set, and those girls, they go, and they kiss me, and they kiss me on the lips. I didn’t know what to do, how to do … It was strange. They were very nice."

Van Damme added that he actually didn’t know much about the show, before making an appearance in its second season.

“So, when I go to the show, I see those two beautiful girls, and they say this is the hottest show right now in the world. So, I was very glad,” the ‘Kickboxer’ star recalled. “And my agent said, ‘You have to do an episode with them. So you’re going to play this guy’”.

Though he doesn’t like his cameo in the series, the actor said the experience overall “was a good memory.”

“They were very open because they did the show every day. So for them, I enter into a place where everything is working like a very well-trained mechanic engine. It was amazing”, he added.

Jean-Claude Van-Damme is one of the several celebrities who have made special appearances in ‘Friends’ with some others being Brad Pitt, Bruce Willis, Christina Applegate, Winona Ryder, George Clooney, and more.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor