Jennifer Garner gets into holiday spirit early with red dress at her film’s premiere

Los Angeles, Nov 30 Actress Jennifer Garner is having a festive start to the holiday season. The actress, 51, was spotted wearing a sleeveless red minidress at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Family Switch’.

The asymmetrical dress included a high neckline and layered bottom. Garner paired the look with black open-toe heels and large dangle earrings, reports People magazine.

The Christmas comedy is set to make its way to the platform on Thursday, and the ‘13 Going on 30’ star serves as a producer, along with starring in the role of Jess Walker. Jess and her husband Bill, played by Ed Helms, and the other family members find themselves involved in a supernatural body swap.

As per People, director Joseph McGinty Nichol previously opened up about what makes the film different from other body-swap comedies.

"It just adds a twist, and it's a hook and a way into a movie that's about empathy and walking a mile in each other's shoes. But just the six-way switch, I think, sets us apart because there's just more fun to be having," he told ‘People’. He also shared that the holiday movie also has a valuable lesson for all audiences."

"You can listen and not take it to heart, but to understand, you have to go into consideration and thought, and go over what you listened to. Once you understand where the person you're talking to is coming from — be it your mom, your kid, your dog or your baby — then maybe you can hope to be understood," McG shared.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor