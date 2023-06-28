Jindal Steel, Hindalco among 22 companies submitting bids for coal mines auction

New Delhi, June 28 Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), Hindalco, NTPC Mining, and NLC India Ltd are among the major entities which have submitted bids for blocks on offer for commercial coal mines.

JSPL and NLC have submitted three bids each, while NTPC Mining and Hindalco have submitted two bids each.

The auction process of 103 coal and lignite mines for sale of coal was launched by the Coal Ministry in March this year.

A total of 34 bids were received for 17 coal mines under two tranches of commercial coal mine auctions.

The last date for submission of technical bids for all the coal mines was June 27.

As part of the auction process, technical bids comprising of online and offline bid documents were opened today. As many as 22 companies had submitted their bids.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor