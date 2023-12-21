JLo says she and Ben Affleck have ‘PTSD’ from their first romance

Los Angeles, Dec 21 Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has admitted that not everyone in her camp initially supported the idea to document her romance with husband Ben Affleck in her upcoming ‘This Is Me… Now’ album and companion film.

JLo said, “As artistes, we have to follow our heart and this is me following my heart and doing something that maybe everybody didn’t think was the best idea, but I had to do it," reports ‘Variety’.

She is set to drop ‘This Is Me… Now’, a new album that marks the 20th anniversary of ‘This Is Me…Then’, on February 16. The Dave Meyers-directed companion short film will be released at the same time by Amazon MGM Studios.

As per ‘Variety’, JLo has some worries about putting her and Affleck’s life in the spotlight because “we both have PTSD” caused by the media scrutiny they endured back when they first dated.

"But we’re older now. We’re wiser. We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are,” she said.

Asked if the film is a scripted feature or documentary, JLo said, “You have to see it and you’ll have to experience it to understand it. That’s why I call it a ‘musical experience'. Because there’s music, you can see it, you can hear it and then you’ll get to live it."

A recent teaser for the film included a clip of Lopez saying, “When I was a little girl, when someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always… in love."

