Joe Biden, Putin hold call as tensions intensify around Ukraine over massive Russian military buildup

The call between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin has begun amid mounting tensions between Kyiv and Moscow over massive Russian military build-up along the Ukraine border, prompting speculation of a possible invasion by Moscow, according to a media report.

President Joe Biden's call with Russian President Vladimir Putin began at 11:04 am ET, reported CNN citing the White House pool.

The call between the two leaders comes following a week of diplomatic efforts to avoid conflict in Ukraine as Russia continues its buildup of troops near the Ukrainian border.

Washington has moved some US forces out of Ukraine and ordered the evacuation of most of its embassy staff on Saturday as fears mount that a Russian invasion of the country could potentially take place in the next few days.

Russian diplomats and employees of the Russian consulates also started leaving Ukraine, which made it more difficult to make an appointment at the diplomatic agencies, an informed source told Sputnik on Saturday.

"According to Ukrainian citizens, Russian diplomats and consular officials in Ukraine began to leave for Russia. This, in particular, is proved by difficulties arising when making an appointment at the consulates and the embassy," the source said.

The US and several NATO countries have been pumping Kyiv with weapons in recent weeks, alleging that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine, which Moscow denied.

( With inputs from ANI )

