Kazakhstan to celebrate 25th anniversary with vibrant events showcasing its cultural heritage

Astana [Kazakhstan], July 5 : Kazakhstan is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary with a wide array of events and activities that will captivate residents and visitors alike.

The four-day event will take place July 6-9 in the Kazakhstan capital.

"ASTANA The magnificent capital city of Kazakhstan is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary with a wide array of events and activities that will captivate residents and visitors alike. On July 6, the city will come alive with a vibrant atmosphere, showcasing its rich cultural heritage, presenting musical performances, concerts, and much more," the Astana Times stated.

As a part of this festival, Gul Astana Eco-Festival will take place on July 5-6. It will unite ecologists, florists, urbanists, eco-entrepreneurs, artists and musicians from across Kazakhstan.

Among them are artists Leyla Mahat and Leila Akhmet Osman, Zumba instructor Raushan Sarbalinova, energy practitioners Ferdusa, musicians Ramin Hasanov, Nick Mateshik, Ophethnill and Flow Mus.

Free interactive areas dedicated to urban communities will be open to all festival visitors. The highlight of the event will be climate yurts, decorated in the landscape of natural areas of Kazakhstan. It will entail a competition for florists for the design of the flower zone, and a competition for the best declaration of love on one of the special photo zones with a raffle prize of tour tickets for two. Visitors can also participate in educational and eco-friendly workshops on recycling and upcycling from the Plastic Harahura organization.

Another event, titled Open-Air will take place on July 6 at 6 pm.

Kicking off the festivities is an open-air concert dedicated to the Day of the Capital, which will set the stage for a joyous celebration. This event will provide a platform for local artists to showcase their talent, engaging the audience with their mesmerizing performances and creative displays.

According to Astana Times, visitors can see the performance of Miras Zhugunusov, Yerkesh Khasen, Qanay, Ninety One, Akha and other artists. The program also includes the performance of a special guest, who will be announced on the day of the concert.

Zhaynay Ber, Astana (Shine on, Astana) concert will take place on July 6 at 7:30 pm.

The concert will present the best songs of a famous composer Kairat Bayekenov and many other favourite Kazakh singers, including the band Baiterek, Ali Okapov, 101 band, and Madina Saduakasova.

The host of the show is renowned comedian Tursynbek Kabatov. A light show will also mesmerize the audience after the concert.

Kitap Fest Astana, the largest book festival and book fair, will take place on July 7 at 11 am.

It will entail meetings with writers, book presentations, book exchanges, exhibitions of rare books and workshops. In addition, the Aldar Kose play will be staged specially for children.

One of the major highlights of the festival is the 'Symphony Orchestra: The World of Hans Zimmer' that will take place on July 7 at 7 pm.

"Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of the acclaimed composer Hans Zimmer as the symphony orchestra brings his iconic compositions to life. Zimmer's works are notable for combining the sounds of electronic music with traditional orchestral arrangements," Astana Times stated.

This mesmerizing performance will transport the audience to extraordinary realms through the power of music. Do not miss the opportunity to listen to iconic soundtracks of films such as Interstellar, The Lion King, Inception, Pirates of the Caribbean, Sherlock Holmes, and The Dark Knight.

'Astana in the Light of Lanterns' evening tour will take place on July 7 at 8 pm.

In honour of Astana's 25th anniversary, Active Tours KZ is organizing an evening tour, where the visitors will have the opportunity to explore the city's landmarks, adorned with beautiful lanterns that create a truly captivating atmosphere. During the tour, people will also visit the Astana Grand Mosque, which acquires a special charm at night.

'Astana Jazz Fest' is another event in the festival that will take place on July 7-8 at 5 pm.

An international jazz music festival will be held in the capital for the first time to mark the Day of the Capital. Renowned jazz musicians from around the globe will take the stage, enchanting the audience with their improvisations and soulful melodies, Astana Times reported.

'Kyz-Zhibek' musical premiere will take place on July 8-9 at 7 pm.

'Kyz-Zhibek' is an ethnic-folklore musical, which will be staged in the Musical Young Spectator Theater of the Akimat (city administration) of Astana.

All arias and choirs, kuis (traditional songs), and dances performed in the opera are musical works of folk songs and composers. The score written for the symphony orchestra returns to its ethnic roots and will be re-recorded to match the performance of the folk instrumental ensemble.

'Kyz-Zhibek' is a unique piece of work, characterizing traditions and customs, nobility and national identity, embodying the true love of Tolegen and Kyz-Zhibek.

'Jubilee Food Truck Festival' is another attraction from the festival on July 8-9 at 12 pm.

As part of the celebrations, the Jubilee Food Truck Festival invites everyone to a masterclass on the preparation of baursaks, a national fried puffy bread dish. The invited chef will prepare non-standard types of baursaks: dough based on coconut milk, coloured baursaks, baursaks with tea, etc.

There will also be a series of workshops for children and adults. Each child will be able to prepare their own individual baursak with stuffing or a sandwich baursak. For guests of the festival, there will be a masterclass on preparing lemonade and cocktails. A record number of baursaks will be prepared, which will treat all the guests celebrating the holiday, Astana Times reported.

The festival will feature 25 dishes from different cultures of the world, specially selected and prepared for the 25th anniversary of the capital.

