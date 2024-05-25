Kenya Gold Mine Collapse: 5 Dead, Many Feared Trapped After Illegal Mine Collapses in Northern Kenya

At least five people were killed, two injured and several others were missing after an illegal gold mine collapsed in Northern Kenya on Saturday, May 25. The bodies of five miners have been recovered from the Hillo artisanal mine, while injured people were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

According to the news agency Reuters report, eight casual miners were inside the mining ground when the walls collapsed and buried them alive.

Marsabit County Commissioner David Saruni told NTV news that the place collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the region. Hundreds of people have been killed in floods and landslides across the country following weeks of torrential rains.