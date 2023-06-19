Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar shot dead in UK

Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in the Punjabi-dominated Surrey city of British Columbia province.He was the president of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey. Nijjar was earlier declared a 'wanted terrorist' by the Indian government, due to his involvement in various acts of violence and subversive activities.

Recently, Nijjar's name was also featured on a list released by the Indian government, naming 40 other designated terrorists. In 2022, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had declared a Rs 10 lakh reward on Nijjar after he was accused of conspiring to kill a Hindu priest in Punjab's Jalandhar.The conspiracy to kill the priest was hatched by the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).Nijjar, who was based in Canada, was the chief of the KTF.Earlier, the NIA had also filed a chargesheet against Nijjar in a case of conspiracy to commit terrorist acts against India.