King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery to UK King

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday morning that Britain's King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer. As a result, the King has been advised to postpone public duties and has started regular treatments. However, he will continue to handle official documentation and state business as usual throughout this time. After hearing this news Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted a message for his speedy recovery.

PM Modi posted on x formerly known as Twitter, "I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III.

According to the statement released by the palace. The King underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate last week in London. According to the statement released by the palace, The British monarch spent three nights at a private hospital, the London Clinic, near Regent's Park, after being admitted there. He was said to be "doing well" following the procedure. King Charles was crowned last year at the age of 74 after inheriting the monarchy upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. His health is generally understood to have been good. In 2008, he had a non-cancerous growth removed from his face.

According to Britain's National Health Service, more than one in three British men will face some issues with prostate enlargement in their lifetime, and the condition is commonly associated with ageing.