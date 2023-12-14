KJo fainted on sets of 'K3G', reveals Kajol on film's 22nd anniversary

Mumbai, Dec 14 Bollywood actress Kajol, who was most recently seen in the streaming series ‘The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’, is celebrating the 22nd anniversary of her blockbuster film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’. On the occasion, the actress shared that director Karan Johar got exhausted and fainted on the sets due to the heat.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a video of snippets from the film. She wrote in the caption: “22 years to #k3g .. Another acronym but yes another long lasting memory !!! Yash uncle actually renovated and made new makeup rooms in Filmistan studios permanently just for the shooting of this film because even with the vanity vans it was not going to be enough for this gigantic starrer! @karanjohar collapsed and fainted on set because of dehydration in the first few days."

She further mentioned: “It was really really hot. And this was @___aryan___ 's debut on screen.. ! It was also I think my first comeback (not sure about this part tho, too many comebacks ago). And the first and only time I stood in front of the pyramids and truly felt them with my soul.. so yes this was a truly HUGE film in every which way, in life and cinema.”

‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ is one of the iconic films of Hindi cinema.The film has managed to stay relevant courtesy to its music, cast, writing, and the Internet fandom.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor