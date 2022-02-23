Kremlin confirms Putin, Erdogan will talk over phone on Wednesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a phone conversation on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan said that he would talk to Putin after a NATO summit.

"Yes. Indeed, such a conversation is planned," Peskov said. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

