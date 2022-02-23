Kremlin confirms Putin, Erdogan will talk over phone on Wednesday
By ANI | Published: February 23, 2022 05:27 PM2022-02-23T17:27:44+5:302022-02-23T17:35:07+5:30
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a phone conversation on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a phone conversation on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
Earlier in the day, Erdogan said that he would talk to Putin after a NATO summit.
"Yes. Indeed, such a conversation is planned," Peskov said. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app