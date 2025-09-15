Kulman Ghising, Om Prakash Aryal, Rameshwor Khanal join Nepal's interim cabinet

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 15 : Nepal's interim cabinet expanded on Monday with the induction of three new ministers, who took the oath of office at Sital Niwas, the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Kathmandu.

Kulman Ghising, former executive director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, has been appointed to head the Ministry of Energy, Urban Development and Physical Infrastructure. Om Prakash Aryal, a noted lawyer, will take charge of the Ministry of Law and Home Affairs, while Rameshwor Khanal, Nepal's former finance secretary, will oversee the Ministry of Finance.

Visuals from the oath-taking ceremony this morning showed the three leaders assuming their new responsibilities as part of the interim government's efforts to stabilise governance following recent political changes.

After days of violent protests, President Ram Chandra Poudel appointed Sushila Karki as the head of the interim government late on Friday, and she formally assumed office on Sunday. The cabinet expansion, initially expected on Sunday, was delayed due to her packed schedule.

Officials said Karki is also considering names for ministerial portfolios. "The Prime Minister is going through the names of various personnel to take them on board. She also had held rounds of consultations and interviews with them about their roadmap ahead," an official told ANI.

Karki, a former Chief Justice, has until March 5 to conduct fresh elections and vacate the post for the Prime Minister to be chosen by the parliament that will be elected.

Meanwhile, residents in Nepal's capital said the city is struggling to return to its usual rhythm, adding that businesses have also suffered in the aftermath of violent anti-corruption protests.

"The condition is still not back to normal pace. The people's movement has reduced. People are still mourning; they are deep in sorrow. Sales have been adversely affected," said Sabita Surkheti, a resident, as she described the atmosphere in Kathmandu's streets.

The city, still recovering from unrest, now leans on hope and trust that political stability will follow through with elections as promised.

