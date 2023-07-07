Kuwait crude oil up USD 1.83 to USD 79.26 pb

Kuwait City [Kuwait], July 7 (ANI/WAM): The Kuwaiti crude oil price rose USD 1.83 during Thursday's trading sessions to reach USD 79.26 per barrel (pb), compared with USD 77.43 pb last Wednesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Friday.

According to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), in International markets, Brent crude went down by 13 cents to USD 76.52 pb and West Texas Intermediate (WTA) crude moved up by one cent to USD 71.80 pb. (ANI/WAM)

