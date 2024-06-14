Kuwait Embassy expresses condolences on fire incident killing 45 Indians

New Delhi [India], June 14 : The Kuwait Embassy in India expressed condolences on the death of 45 Indian nationals in the tragic fire incident in the Gulf country and wished a speedy recovery to the injured getting treatment.

At least 45 Indians were killed in the fire incident at a labour accommodation in Kuwait's Mangaf on June 12. Thirty-one bodies of victims- 23 from Kerala, seven from Tamil Nadu and one from Karnataka (1) were brought via a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force to Kochi in Kerala on Friday.

"The Embassy of the State of Kuwait to the friendly Republic of India expresses its deepest condolences and solidarity with the government of the Republic of India and its people over the victims of the tragic fire that broke out in a residential building in Al-Mangaf area of Kuwait capital, claiming the lives of dozens of Indians and leaving others injured," the Kuwait Embassy said in a statement.

"The embassy also conveyed its sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, while praying God Almighty to bless the victims with His great mercy and forgiveness and give their families good patience and solace," it added.

The special IAF aircraft landed at around 10.30 am at Cochin International Airport today.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister of State of Foreign Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, and several other state ministers and leaders paid floral tributes to the bodies of the victims.

The incident has sent shockwaves through communities both in Kuwait and India.

The detailed breakdown of the victims reveals the extent of the devastation: Seven from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and one each from Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, and West Bengal, in addition to the 23 from Kerala.

Minister of State for External Affairs of India, Kirti Vardhan Singh on June 13, visited hospitals in Kuwait, where he interacted with Indian nationals undergoing treatment following the tragic fire incident in Mangaf. He was on board the plane, which carried the mortal remains of the victims back to India. Kuwaiti authorities are working to investigate the cause of the fire and provide support to the affected families.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor