Kuwait to build world's tallest tower Burj Mubarak

Kuwait will soon be home to the world's tallest tower the Burj Mubarak.The one-kilometre tall tower will be the main attraction of Kuwait’s Madinat Al Hareer or Silk City, and will be constructed at the centre of the city. Madinat Al Hareer is reportedly expected to be completed by 2023.

The height of the skyscraper is also reportedly an “intentional tribute to the all-time famous folk tales’ collection 1001 Arabian Nights.”Burj Mubarak will comprise of 234 floors, and will hold the capacity to accommodate 7,000 people.“It would be the tallest building in Kuwait, and it is safe to say that its planned height surpasses that of the world’s current tallest building – Burj Khalifa in Dubai (828 meters). However, it is not the world’s tallest under-construction building at this moment,” the report said. In addition, the tower will also consist of seven vertical villages which will include hotels, residences, offices as well as entertainment amenities. It is expected to create 430,000 jobs for locals, and provide investment opportunities for both local and foreign investors.