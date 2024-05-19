Kyrgyzstan violence: Special flight with 180 Pakistani students from Bishkek lands at Lahore airport

Lahore [Pakistan], May 19 : Amid violence in the Kyrgyzstan capital of Bishkek, a special flight carrying 180 Pakistan students landed at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport on Saturday after several foreigners were subjected to mob violence in the Central Asia country, Dawn reported.

Kyrgyz police said they had mobilised forces in the Central Asian nation's capital yesterday to quell the violence, in which hundreds of Kyrgyz men attacked buildings housing foreign students, including Pakistanis.

According to Pakistan's embassy in Bishkek, foreign students living in the Kyrgyz capital, including those from Pakistan, were attacked by locals in the aftermath of their brawl with Egyptian nationals on May 13.

Dawn reported, citing Kyrgyz private media outlet 24.kg, that a "spontaneous protest against foreigners" that began on Friday evening in Bishkek ended Saturday morning after police came to an agreement with the rioters and they dispersed a little later.

The report quoted the Kyrgyz health ministry as saying 29 people were injured in the violence. The country's foreign ministry, meanwhile, said 14 foreigners were discharged from hospitals after treatment.

The Pakistani embassy in Bishkek reported there were no deaths. "Moreover, Kygyz Ministry of Internal Affairs has also issued press releases stating that the situation is under control," it said.

State-run Pakistan Television (PTV) said that a special flight with 180 Pakistani students from Bishkek arrived at the Lahore airport. It said it was only the first batch, Dawn reported.

The first batch of students was received by Pakistan's Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi.

In response to the situation, the Pakistani embassy in Kyrgyzstan has issued a directive advising Pakistani students in Bishkek to remain indoors.

Pakistan's ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Hasan Zaigham, shared an advisory for their students on X, "In view of mob violence around student hostels in Bishkek, the embassy strongly advises all Pakistani students in Bishkek to stay indoors until the situation returns to normal."

"We are liaising with the local law enforcement authorities to ensure safety of our student fraternity," he added.

