Lamia Al Shamsi appointed as Director of Sharjah Digital Department

Sharjah [UAE], January 18 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, issued Council Resolution No. 2 of 2024 on the promotion and appointment of a director for the Sharjah Digital Department (SDD).

The Resolution stipulated that Engineer Lamia Obaid Al Hussan Al Shamsi, Director of the Government Development Department in the General Secretariat of the Executive Council, shall be promoted to the rank of "Department Director" on the Special Jobs System in the Sharjah Government and shall be appointed as Director of SDD. (ANI/WAM)

